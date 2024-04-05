Watch CBS News
Chicago Fire Department to add badge of fallen firefighter Lt. Jan Tchoryk to memorial wall

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department will hold another badge ceremony Friday to honor one of its fallen firefighters.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk died one year ago while responding to a high-rise fire in Gold Coast.

His family will be in attendance as his badge is added to the wall at Quinn Fire Academy.

Tchoryk died just a day after firefighter and EMT Jermaine Pelt.

Pelt lost his life responding to a separate house fire.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 8:33 AM CDT

