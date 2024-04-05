Chicago Fire Department to add badge of fallen firefighter Lt. Jan Tchoryk to memorial wall
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department will hold another badge ceremony Friday to honor one of its fallen firefighters.
Lt. Jan Tchoryk died one year ago while responding to a high-rise fire in Gold Coast.
His family will be in attendance as his badge is added to the wall at Quinn Fire Academy.
Tchoryk died just a day after firefighter and EMT Jermaine Pelt.
Pelt lost his life responding to a separate house fire.