Chicago Fire Department to add badge of fallen firefighter Lt. Jan Tchoryk to memorial wall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department will hold another badge ceremony Friday to honor one of its fallen firefighters.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk died one year ago while responding to a high-rise fire in Gold Coast.

His family will be in attendance as his badge is added to the wall at Quinn Fire Academy.

Tchoryk died just a day after firefighter and EMT Jermaine Pelt.

Pelt lost his life responding to a separate house fire.