Badge of fallen Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt added to memorial wall at Quinn Academy

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire Department honored fallen firefighter Jermaine Pelt during a special ceremony Thursday morning.  

His badge will be added to the memorial wall at Quinn Academy.

The 49-year-old firefighter and EMT lost his life nearly one year ago battling a fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Pelt was inside the house manning a hose line at 12019 S. Wallace St. to which the flames had spread. Fire officials said conditions worsened, and all firefighters were ordered out of the building. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.  

He had been with his fire station since 2005.  

Afterward, a brick will be dedicated to Pelt at the Firefighter Memorial Park along the lakefront trail.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 8:36 AM CDT

