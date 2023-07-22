Jamie Foxx speaks on being hospitalized for first time on social media

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time, Oscar-winning Actor Jamie Foxx took to social media after suffering an undisclosed medical condition back in April.

Foxx, 55, posted on Instagram Friday night to thank everyone who prayed and reached out to him.

"I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man," he said.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me, and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

In the three-minute video, he credits his sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter, Corrine Foxx, for saving his life.

"To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and you know they kept it airtight - they didn't let nothing out. They protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these," he said.

Fox didn't say what caused him to go to the hospital but did address rumors of his condition -including being paralyzed and blind.

"By being quiet, sometimes things, you know, get outta hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind but as you can see the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine," he said while crossing and uncrossing them jokingly.

He goes on to say that he "Went through hell and back," and that his road to recovery had some potholes but he is able to work.

The video ends with him saying, "I'm on my way back."

This was Foxx's second post after being hospitalized. Back in May, he posted on Instagram "Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed."

In April, Corrine said in a statement her father had been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed condition.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote on Instagram. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

Corrine also shared updates on Instagram to debunk rumors of his declining condition by writing, "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

Foxx has been in Chicago during his recovery, According to Entertainment Tonight, at an undisclosed rehabilitation facility that specializes in treatment for stroke, spinal injuries, and traumatic brain injury since April.

The star was also spotted around the area - last seen at a Top Golf driving range where he met a woman named Queeni Glenn from Columbus, Ohio. She was in town to support her sister who has breast cancer.

Actor Jamie Foxx was spotted again in the Chicago area. On Monday, CBS 2 showed video of the star at the Top Golf. On Tuesday, we met a woman who not only met him, but she said he was her savior. Provided to CBS

Foxx helped return her bag after if fell while riding a ped-cab on Michigan Avenue with some family members.

"I hadn't even realized that I had set my bag down," Glenn said. "I think my bag had to fall out of the carriage in some kind of weird way. I didn't even know it was gone until a black SUV rolled up beside me, and the guy rolled the window down and proceeded to step out of the car. But as he was stepping out, I realized that's my bag. At the same time, I realized that that's Jamie Foxx!"

She added, "So I was like Jamie? What? I don't know. I went around, hopped off the bike. He hopped out of the car, and he walked over and handed me my bag. A pleasant smile and I just thanked him and, I don't know, it was just like, what? He looks good, and he said he was good. I asked him, is he feeling good? And he said, 'I feel good.'"

Glenn added the experience was "so funny, like wow."

Foxx is known for his roles in television including "In Living Color" and "The Jamie Foxx Show," and the films "Collateral" and "Django Unchained." He was awarded an Oscar for the biopic "Ray" in 2005.