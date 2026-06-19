"Jack and Jill of America" inspiring youth advocacy

A local organization is working to support Black mothers and children, and its work dates back decades.

"Jack and Jill of America" started back in 1938 and has been offering services ever since.

The organization works to provide educational opportunities for children with the hopes of inspiring interest in self-advocacy. Programs are designed for kids aged from 2 to 19 years old to develop their leadership skills, philanthropic giving and civic duty.

Darrielle Snipes is from the Mid-Western Region and originally got involved with the organization because she wanted her daughter to develop leadership skills.

"We are teaching our children various aspects of life," Snipes told CBS News Chicago. "And so, making sure that they know that community service is very important in life and that they need to give back, they should give back, they should volunteer."

For teenagers, the organization provides opportunities to get involved with legislature and civic proceedings.

As a capstone to their educational programs, the national chapter hosts a biennial "On the Hill" summit where teens from all regions can go to Washington D.C. to further develop their advocacy skills.

"You don't have to be the senator or a governor to make a difference," Snipes said. "You can go and advocate for yourself."

The Mid-Western region's Teen Leadership Conference started Thursday and will continue through Sunday at Loyola University Chicago.