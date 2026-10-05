Itasca, West Chicago officers charged with using Flock cameras for unauthorized searches

Two former West Suburban police officers are facing felony charges for misusing their authority.

Prosecutors say former Itasca officer Marisa Ciccola and former West Chicago officer Gerardo Solis used Flock cameras to conduct unauthorized searches.

Investigators say those searches happened between 2024 and 2026.

A DuPage County grand jury indicted both officers last week.

Ciccola faces 21 counts, while Solis faces two counts.

Both turned themselves in on Monday and were released.

They're due back in court next month.