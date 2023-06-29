Watch CBS News
ISP investigating after shots fired on Stevenson Expressway near Damen Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois State Police are investigating after shots were fired on Stevenson Expressway near Damen Avenue Thursday. 

According to police, a victim reported a vehicle hit by gunfire while traveling north on the expressway just before 6 a.m.

Police said the victim pulled over on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 31st Street to report the shooting. 

This incident is under investigation.  

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

