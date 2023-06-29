ISP investigating after shots fired on Stevenson Expressway near Damen Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois State Police are investigating after shots were fired on Stevenson Expressway near Damen Avenue Thursday.
According to police, a victim reported a vehicle hit by gunfire while traveling north on the expressway just before 6 a.m.
Police said the victim pulled over on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 31st Street to report the shooting.
This incident is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.