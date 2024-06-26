No charges for officers in fatal police shooting of Chicago area man, prosecutor says

CHICAGO (CBS) – DuPage County prosecutors won't bring any criminal charges against the Carol Stream police officers involved in the fatal police shooting of Isaac Goodlow III inside his apartment last February.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced the decision on Wednesday that he wouldn't charge Officer Daniel Pfingston, or any of the officers involved in the shooting, after a months-long investigation.

Police shot Goodlow, 30, in his bedroom on Feb. 3 at the Villagebrook Apartments at 260 E. St. Charles Road after responding to a reported domestic violence incident. They were responding to that alleged incident when they entered the one-bedroom apartment.

Carol Stream police released body camera footage of the shooting from all six officers who entered the apartment after they spoke with the alleged domestic violence victim, who said she was hurt in a physical altercation with Goodlow.

Goodlow was shot inside his bedroom immediately after police opened the door, including once in the chest. He died at a nearby hospital.