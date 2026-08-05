Inside CFD's Marine Unit: Rare look at the training and teamwork behind Chicago's water rescues

When someone falls into the Chicago River, jumps from a bridge, overturns a kayak, or becomes trapped beneath the surface, the Chicago Fire Department's Marine Unit is often among the first crews called to respond.

CBS News Chicago was given rare access to the department's Marine Unit during a training exercise on the Chicago River, offering an inside look at the specialized firefighters and divers who respond to water emergencies across the city 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Deputy District Chief Jason Lach, who has spent nearly three decades with the Chicago Fire Department and the last seven years leading Marine and Dive Operations, said every rescue begins long before a diver enters the water.

"The river and the Riverwalk area in the water is probably the most dangerous," Lach said. "We're mixing commercial vessels, recreational vessels, and personal watercraft."

Every dive begins with preparation

Every dive scene follows the same carefully planned process.

A primary diver enters the water while a second diver serves as the backup. If the primary diver becomes trapped, entangled, or experiences an emergency underwater, the backup diver's only job is to rescue the rescuer.

Each diver wears approximately 100 pounds of equipment, including a fully encapsulated hazardous materials suit designed to keep river water from contacting the body.

Every operation also includes a Rapid Intervention Team bottle. The emergency air supply can be sent underwater if a diver becomes trapped or runs into trouble.

"He already has two on his back," Lach said. "But if he's entrapped or entangled, I'd rather already have the air down there with him and not need it than have to go back and forth."

Firefighters also wear weight belts that can be released if necessary and train to know where every piece of equipment is located on every diver.

"We would rather deal with any kind of a problem up on the surface than have to deal with it underwater," Lach said.

Training for conditions they can't see

The training exercise took place near Wolf Point, where the north, south, and main branches of the Chicago River converge.

The location presents a unique set of challenges. Commercial tour boats, recreational boaters, kayakers, construction traffic, and Riverwalk activity all share one of the busiest waterways in Chicago.

Below the surface, conditions become even more difficult. Visibility in the river is typically between three and five feet and can quickly drop to zero.

"I can't even see the hand in front of my face," Lach said.

Unlike Lake Michigan, debris and garbage settle along the riverbed and near the banks, forcing divers to search through sediment and obstacles while currents continue to move beneath the surface.

The department uses what it calls a hardline communication system, allowing divers to remain in constant contact with firefighters directing the operation from shore.

If communication is lost, the dive ends until the problem can be corrected.

"They always have to be in verbal communication," Lach said. "Divers are actually painting the picture for us of what they see or what they feel underwater."

CFD trains every diver under blackout conditions at least twice each year. Divers wear blackout masks and practice rescuing themselves and fellow firefighters while operating without vision.

"We put them under a stressful situation where I'm the dummy underwater," Lach said. "Figure out what you've got to do to get me up to the surface because we have a limited amount of time."

Responding to emergencies across Chicago

Lach said the Marine Unit responds to nearly two dozen incidents along the Riverwalk during a typical season.

Calls range from people accidentally slipping into the river and overturned kayaks to boating emergencies and people intentionally entering the water.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, the Marine Unit responded after a woman entered the Chicago River from a downtown bridge.

"The lady is still alive right now," Lach said. "But it does happen routinely."

Lach said firefighters have also noticed an increase in people intentionally jumping into the river, including people attempting social media stunts.

"There are certain times where it's just fun, and they want to do a shock Instagram, and jump off a bridge for nothing, swim and get out," he said. "But the reports come in, and we still have to come back down here and verify everything and make sure everybody is safe first."

The Marine Unit also responds when vehicles enter the water, something Lach said happens four or five times each year.

CFD's rescue boats are equipped with Advanced Life Support capabilities, allowing paramedics to begin treating patients before they reach shore.

No off-season on the water

While many people associate water rescues with summer, Lach said some of the Marine Unit's busiest months come after Labor Day.

"People are still enjoying the sun and the warmth," he said. "We actually have more events during September, October, and November because of the nicer weather."

The work continues through the winter.

The Chicago River freezes faster than Lake Michigan because the water moves less, creating another set of hazards for firefighters.

"As a diver, ice operations are the most dangerous that we can have," Lach said.

Ice rescues require firefighters to secure the ice before divers can safely enter the water beneath it.

Built to respond by air, land, and sea

The Marine Unit is part of CFD's air, land, and sea rescue system.

The department operates four heavy rescue locations across the city, located on the North Side, South Side, Central, and O'Hare.

A typical water emergency can bring together approximately 11 companies and about 40 firefighters and paramedics.

Divers rotate every 20 minutes to reduce fatigue and the physical demands of wearing nearly 100 pounds of equipment. Rescue operations generally continue for up to 90 minutes before transitioning to a recovery operation if necessary.

Lach said the department trains year-round in rivers, lakes, and lagoons throughout Chicago, and will operate in nearly every weather condition except lightning.

"We can never recreate the same incident twice, because we're very weather dependent," he said.

Safety reminders along the Riverwalk

Ring buoys are installed at every bridge along the Chicago Riverwalk.

Each buoy is attached to a rope and can be thrown to someone in the water while another person calls 911. Riverwalk vendors receive seasonal training on where the buoys are located and how to use them.

Lach also reminded boaters to obey no-wake zones, understand how their vessels operate during the day and at night, and remain aware of kayakers, paddleboarders, and other people using the river.

"We are in service 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Lach said. "We will respond to any water emergency. We are here to serve the city."