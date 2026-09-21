Inmate, 10 correctional officers hospitalized after mattress fire at Cook County Jail

An inmate and 10 Cook County Jail correctional officers were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a mattress fire.

The Cook County Sheriff's office said around 3 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to for a mattress fire that appeared to have been set by an inmate inside his cell on Tier 5A in the Residential Treatment Unit.

The sheriff's office said deputies quickly put out the fire and evacuated the inmate, who was the only one in the cell.

The process of putting out the fire created smoke, so everyone in Tier 5A and all other tiers on the fifth floor were evacuated as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.

The person in custody in the cell where the fire started was taken to a hospital in good condition. Ten correctional deputies were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.

The inmate was later discharged and returned to jail.