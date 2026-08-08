Inflation comes for Wisconsin's iconic fish fry as food costs keep rising

Wisconsin is famous for its Friday fish fry, and regulars are fiercely loyal to their preferred local restaurants. But inflation-driven food cost increases are impacting this beloved tradition.

Anchor Bay Bar & Grill in Biron, Wisconsin, draws a devoted crowd for their weekly fish fry, but the cost of food has come a challenge.

Speaking to WSAW-TV, co-owner Drew Hamel said since he bought the restaurant seven months ago, suppliers have raised the price of fish three times a total of about 8%. He tried to keep the rising costs off the customer's plate for as long a possible, but refused to compromise the quality of the fish they serve.

Finally, in late July, Hamel made a post to the restaurant's Facebook page to explain why they were raising the cost of the fish fry by $2.

"Over the past several months, the cost of the fish and other ingredients that go into serving the quality meal you've come to expect has continued to rise. We've done everything we could to absorb those increases and hold our prices where they've been because we know how much our Fish Fry means to so many of you," the post read. "Unfortunately, we've reached the point where a $2 price increase is necessary."

"We believe you'd rather enjoy the same great Fish Fry you've always loved than see us cut corners to avoid a $2 increase. Our commitment has always been to quality first, and that will never change," the post continues.

The struggle isn't unique to Anchor Bay; the Consumer Price Index shows the cost of eating a sit-down restaurant, which is tracked as "Food Away from Home," is up 3.7% from June 2025 to June 2026.

Still, Hamel is convinced the Wisconsin tradition will weather the high waters.