Indiana University Northwest celebrates diverse campus during Hispanic Heritage Month

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Indiana University Northwest, with an undergraduate population that's nearly 30% Hispanic/Latino, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with its students.

Latin Satin Soul was warming up for a vibrant celebration of Latino culture on the campus of Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

The school is hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

"Belonging is important at any Indiana University, in particular Indiana University Northwest," said Amy Diaz, the school's chief of staff and interim vice chancellor of university advancement and external affairs. "Everyone is celebrated and everyone is welcome and there is an opportunity to make space for me and for people that look like me and that's really important."

The school said it has the most diverse campus of all IU campuses.

"The university is creating a space that is very multidimensional," Diaz said. "There is an opportunity for everyone to belong here."

The school's undergraduate population of Hispanics and Latinos is above 25%. That means the school is able to access $8 million in funding not just for its Latino students but students of every ethnic group.

"I grew up kind of with an immigrant mentality where you really didn't want to talk to so much about being Hispanic," said Veronica Mora, an IU Northwest student.

Mora is originally from Mexico and lives in East Chicago. She's a student and employee at IU Northwest studying business.

"For me, it's really important to be able to see it as an adult, having met people who were raised a little bit more proud of their culture and kind of learning more about myself through friendships," Mora said.

Such connections on campus have helped her learn more about her heritage.

"Having celebrations on campus, for me, it just provides an opportunity for you to connect with other people and see that you are here, you feel more involved and that you are welcomed," Mora said.