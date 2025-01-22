Indiana snowplow company's gamble pays off sending plows to New Orleans

Indiana snowplow company steps up to help in New Orleans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic snowstorm this week dumped just under a foot of snow in New Orleans, and brought snow to what are typically some of the hottest areas of the country — from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

The amount of snow the historic storm dumped on New Orleans was greater than anyone living today has ever seen there.

There are different snow reporting sites within New Orleans, but the oldest records from a sub-station that's no longer in service reported 10 inches of snow in 1895, and 14.4 inches in 1909. Another reporting site at the New Orleans International Airport, which began recording snow accumulation in 1948, reported their highest previous total snow record as 2.7 inches in 1963.

With measurable snow so rare, New Orleans does have snow plows at the ready like Chicago does. So the Crescent City got some much-needed help digging out from an unlikely partner — a snow removal company in Indiana.

That company, Sherco, is based in Sheridan, Indiana north of Indianapolis. Its staff saw the forecast and took the gamble, hoping they would find work — and the bet certainly hit.

With iconic Bourbon Street blanketed in snow, and streets turned into hockey rinks, the Big East was moving to an unusually colder beat. The dangerous winter conditions iced over roads and bridges.

But 15 plows from Sherco came to the rescue to help clear a path.

Ashley Pettit-Godbey, office manager for the Sherco Group, called the circumstances "very unique for us."

With snow in the forecast, Pettit-Godbey said the company rolled the dice and sent plows down south ahead of the storm. They got hired by New Orleans on Tuesday after the snowfall.

In other words, Sherco wen fishing down south in hopes of hitting a honey hole — and they hit it.

"Yeah, for sure," said Pettit-Godbey. "It just so happens be we got a good bite."

The City of New Orleans will pay $500 per hour for the 15 trucks — about $170,000 for 24 hours of plowing.

The uncharacteristic snowfall is also a new experience for the seasoned plow drivers — who say they are getting a hero's welcome from a community that was grateful for the help.

"They even thought it was hilarious. They had to pull a couple police officers out that have been stuck," said Pettit-Godbey. "[The snowplow operators said]: 'Man, you should see this! People are standing outside waving at us, telling us: "Cool! Good job!"'"

Sherco sent another 15 trucks down to New Orleans on Wednesday to help with relief and to replace some trucks that were damaged. The company said it expects to work through the weekend.