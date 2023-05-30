Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana pilot program brings speed cameras to highway construction areas

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New highway safety law in Indiana
New highway safety law in Indiana 00:23

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) -- There are new fines in place for any drivers caught speeding in a work zone on Indiana highways.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new highway safety bill on May 3 – creating a pilot program for speed cameras in construction areas.

Drivers who are going 11 mph above the speed limit will have their license plates captured by the cameras. Those drivers will be mailed a ticket.

the first offense is a warning, the second is a $75 fine. Subsequent offenses will result in a $150 ticket.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 6:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.