Indiana pilot program brings speed cameras to highway construction areas

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) -- There are new fines in place for any drivers caught speeding in a work zone on Indiana highways.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new highway safety bill on May 3 – creating a pilot program for speed cameras in construction areas.

Drivers who are going 11 mph above the speed limit will have their license plates captured by the cameras. Those drivers will be mailed a ticket.

the first offense is a warning, the second is a $75 fine. Subsequent offenses will result in a $150 ticket.