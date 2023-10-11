Indiana man charged with murder on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in Lawndale last month.

James Jones, 51, of South Bend, Indiana, was arrested on Monday by the Great Lakes Regional Task Force in the 400 block of West Sample Street.

Police say he was identified as the offender who, on Sept. 14, shot and killed the victim in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue.

Jones was found in South Bend and extradited to Chicago, where he was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He is due to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.