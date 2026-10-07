Indiana high school volleyball coach charged with possessing child sex abuse material

An Indiana high school volleyball coach is facing multiple felony charges, after LaPorte County Sheriff's officials said he was caught in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Paul Fasshauer, 46, is charged with 26 counts of child exploitation.

Sheriff's officials said they began investigating Fasshauer in July, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Snapchat in May concerning online activity involving suspected child sexual abuse material, also known as child pornography.

Following a two-month investigation, detectives arrested Fasshauer on Tuesday and executed a search warrant at his home in Union Mills, Indiana.

Fasshauer is the varsity girls' volleyball coach at South Central High School in Union Mills.

In a statement, South Central Schools said Fasshauer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and is not allowed on school district property.

"Coach Ashley Rinker will assume the role of interim head coach for the varsity volleyball team. Coach Rinker has been our head volleyball coach previously for several years and was an assistant coach presently. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office will be releasing additional details regarding this matter," the district added.

Court information was not immediately available for Fasshauer.