Inbound Kennedy Expressway shut down near Nagle curve after crash

The inbound Kennedy Expressway was shut down at the Nagle Avenue curve for a crash as the morning rush began early Monday.

The blockage on the inbound side of the expressway (I-90) and affected motorists coming in from O'Hare International Airport. The crash left traffic solid from the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway to the west.

Traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

Illinois State Police said two cars were involved in the crash near Austin Avenue on the Kennedy. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.