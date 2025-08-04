2 federal immigration judges speak out after being abruptly fired by Trump administration

Two federal judges recently fired by the Trump administration are speaking out and calling for answers about why they were abruptly let go.

Both immigration judges say they were notified by email that they'd been fired, effective immediately, and were given no explanation for why.

Although both have their theories about why they believe they were let go by the Attorney General.

"I served over nine years in the Department of Justice. I cared about my job, and I was good at it," said Judge Jennifer Peyton, former Assistant Chief Immigration.

Judge Peyton was fired by email on July 3.

"No cause, no notice, no reason," she said.

It came less than two weeks after Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin visited the Immigration court, and Judge Peyton took the time to show him the court and explain its functions.

Shortly after that, she received an email from the Department of Justice that said she should not directly communicate with members of Congress.

"When you're not given a reason, you wake up at three in the morning wondering why," she said.

She questions if Durbin's visit and her work on the pro bono steering committee were behind her firing.

Judge Carla Espinoza, former immigration judge

"I certainly have concerns about me being a female, having a Hispanic last name, whether that had something to do with my termination," said former immigration judge Carla Espinoza.

Espinoza was fired on July 15, and said she specifically asked her bosses why she was fired.

"I specifically asked whether my gender, or sex, and heritage had anything to do with it. I'm waiting for a response," she said.

CBS News Chicago contacted the Executive Office for Immigration Review for an interview or statement on the firings. A spokesperson declined the requests.

"Why are certain judges being chosen and not others?" Durbin said. "It raises serious questions about whether this court system is going to be guided by due process or politics."

Judge Peyton said there are now roughly 600 immigration judges doing the work of 700, which will only exacerbate the backlog.

Both judges said they were never directed to rule a certain way, but they received some directives they found concerning.

One example.

"A judge shouldn't feel pressured or shouldn't have to give respondents time to respond to a motion made by the government," Espinoza said.

Judge Peyton has filed an appeal of her firing. Judge Espinoza and other recently fired judges are considering legal action.