Immersive "Goodnight Moon" exhibit coming to Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Goodnight Green Stairwell, which is sort of like a Great Green Room.

Goodnight Apollo 8 Command Module, used to orbit the moon.

Goodnight cow painted like a $20 bill, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Wonder Woman, Blues Brothers, and Wild Onion Brewery that all surround the model trains that go zoom.

What in this world is this story about? Surely you can figure it out.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 5, the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry will be presenting an immersive take on "Goodnight Moon," the classic 1947 children's picture book by Margaret Wise Brown with illustrations by Clement Hurd.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

The exhibit will surround visitors with sights, sounds and characters from the book — remember the three little bears sitting on chairs, the two little kittens and the pair of mittens, the old lady (an anthropomorphic bunny knitting in a rocking chair) whispering "hush?" The smaller anthropomorphic bunny in pajamas ready to go to sleep?

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

But there's more to the exhibit than reliving your childhood memories, or passing them down to the next generation. The "Goodnight Moon" exhibit also features information about the science of sleep, dreams and nightmares; lunar cycles; and how astronauts sleep in the microgravity of space — and this all comes before the main exhibit space.

In the main exhibit space, visitors will step into the Great Green Room from the picturebook, with digital imagery and interactive technology. Guests can digitally paint the story scene around them, and then experience story time like never before.

The exhibit was created by Supply + Demand Studio in collaboration with HarperCollins publishers. It will be on display at the Griffin Studio from Thursday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Jan. 3, coinciding with Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light.

The exhibit is included with general admission.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

The "Goodnight Moon" children's book will turn 80 in September of next year.