Imagination Library of Will County says hundreds have signed up after Dolly Parton's death

The Imagination Library of Will County said it's seen a huge uptick in families enrolling to get free books through the mail in the wake of Dolly Parton's death last week.

Parton died at the age of 80 last week after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.

Parton launched her Imagination Library program statewide in Illinois in 2023. It was originally launched in 1995 by Parton's nonprofit, the Dollywood Foundation, and became the world's foremost early childhood book gifting program.

The Imagination Library of Will County said between Wednesday, when news of Parton's death broke, and Friday, more than 350 children were enrolled. The organization is now asking parents to be patient as the system manages the high level of traffic.

The Imagination Library program ensures children 5 and younger have access to books at no cost. It is active in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Ireland.