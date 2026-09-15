Illinois winner of $1 billion Powerball jackpot comes forward to claim prize

The Illinois winner of the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot last month has come forward to claim their prize.

The winning numbers were drawn in August and the sole winning ticket was sold at a Hy-Vee gas station in Quincy, Illinois, about 311 miles southwest of Chicago, near the state border with Iowa.

The winner wants to remain anonymous, and so the Illinois Lottery director and the Chicago Prize Center manager posed with the big check for a photo instead.

The winner told they didn't believe they won at first, and had to call a family member to confirm it. They said they're still processing the news, and said they're "still processing the full range of emotions…from disbelief and shock to overwhelming elation."

The winner bought just one Quick Pick ticket and spent just $2 on a single line.

"I never could have imagined that a $2 purchase would lead to a $1.04 billion jackpot. This is truly a blessing, and I'm incredibly grateful for this unexpected and extraordinary opportunity," the winner told the Illinois Lottery.

The elected to collect the prize as a lump sum payment, which is estimated to be a $450.5 million cash value before taxes.

This is the second largest jackpot ever won in Illinois history and the largest won in the state so far this year, lottery officials said. It was the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

For selling the winning ticket, the Quincy Hy-Vee received a $500,000 retailer bonus.