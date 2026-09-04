Illinois tourism hits record $50.2B in visitor spending, topping $88B in total economic impact

Illinois tourism reached new peaks last year, breaking records on visitor spending and generating over $88 billion in total economic impact, Gov. JB Pritzker's office announced.

The growth was driven by around 115 million domestic and international tourists, who spent $50.2 billion while traveling in Illinois — an increase of 3.5% from the year before, and marking the first time the state has surpassed the $50 billion threshold for visitor spending.

"We're in the Middle of Everything and there's something here for everyone — from the beaches of Lake Michigan to the rolling prairies of Southern Illinois," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "Illinois has a rich history, culture, and natural beauty and we're excited to welcome people from near and far to enjoy it all."

The spending also produced nearly $5 billion in direct state and local tax revenues for Illinois communities and $372 million in hotel tax revenue.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the state's 'Middle of Everything' tourism campaign helped generate an additional 2.8 million trips and $904 million in visitor spending last year.

Illinois' tourism industry was also supported by over $3.3 million in state grants in fiscal year 2025, helping to promote projects like the state's Route 66 centennial celebrations and the Illinois America 250 campaign.

The state's Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity says it is expanding its focus on outdoor recreation activities with a dedicated unit within its tourism office.

Outdoor recreation activities have been the primary draw for tourism to the southern part of the state in recent years, with visitors taking advantage of hiking, cycling, rock climbing, and ziplining in Shawnee National Forest — and wine tasting at vineyards along five wine trails.