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Illinois State University student sexually assaulted in Watterson Towers dorm building

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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An Illinois State University student was sexually assaulted in a dormitory early Tuesday morning.

University police said the attack happened around 1 a.m. in the lower-level service area of Watterson Towers in Normal, Illinois.

Someone wearing a black ski mask and eye covering surprised the student, who fought back and was able to break free and find help.

No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon. Campus police were investigating.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call university police at 309-438-8631.

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