Illinois State Treasurer to auction off more than 200 items of unclaimed property

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You could score some interesting finds at an auction happening soon from the Illinois State Treasurer's office.

From May 1 through May 5, the treasurer's office will open up its vault of unclaimed property, to sell more than 200 items that haven't been touched in about 10 years; including jewelry, silver coins, and other collectibles.

The treasurer's office oversees unclaimed property recovered from bank accounts, safe deposit boxes, insurance policies, and more. Unclaimed items are surrendered to the treasurer's office after banks, insurance companies, and other private entities have tried for years to locate the proper owners without success.

All proceeds from the auction will be held for the property's rightful owner, no matter how long it takes, according to the treasurer's office.

If you'd like to take part, you have to register online at ibid.illinois.gov.