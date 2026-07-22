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Illinois State Police vehicle overturns after serious crash in Cicero, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A serious crash involving Illinois State Police is under investigation in Cicero, Illinois, on Wednesday. 

Illinois State Police said around midnight, a state police squad car with two troopers insde was driving southbound on Cicero Avenue when they were t-boned by a car driving eastbound on 14th Street. 

Video from the scene shows the ISP squad car completely overturned due to the impact of the crash. 

Police said two troopers and the driver of the other car were taken to local hospitals with injuries. Their conditons are unknown at this time. 

Cicero Avenue between 14th and 16th avenues was closed while crews worked to clear the scene. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

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