Illinois Secretary of State's office issues $27 million to libraries around state

The Illinois Secretary of State's office announced Tuesday that it is awarding $27 million in grants to more than 600 libraries statewide.

The funding can be used to buy new books, support literacy programs, and make technology and building improvements.

It will support both public and school libraries serving millions of residents, while ensuring communities have sufficient resources.

"Libraries are one of the best investments we can make in our communities. They help children discover a love of reading, connect job seekers with new opportunities, provide critical access to technology and serve as trusted spaces for millions of Illinoisans," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a news release. "These investments reflect our commitment to ensuring every Illinoisian — regardless of ZIP code — has access to quality library services, modern facilities and welcoming spaces while protecting their freedom to learn, read and explore."

Chicago public libraries will receive more than $5 million through the effort.