Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tests negative for COVID-19, returns to work at Thompson Center

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse white is back at work at the Thompson Center, after testing negative for COVID-19, a week after testing positive.

White, 88, suffered mild symptoms of the virus, and had been working from home while quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 24.

Wednesday morning, White's office announced he had tested negative for the virus, and had returned to work at his office at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 11:14 AM

