Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tests negative for COVID-19, returns to work at Thompson Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse white is back at work at the Thompson Center, after testing negative for COVID-19, a week after testing positive.
White, 88, suffered mild symptoms of the virus, and had been working from home while quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 24.
Wednesday morning, White's office announced he had tested negative for the virus, and had returned to work at his office at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.
