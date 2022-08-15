Fighting misinformation, Monkeypox and COVID-19 with Dr Kat, Epidemiologist With new information coming out every day on the Monkeypox virus, and being over 2 years into the COVID-19 pandemic, it can feel hard to keep up with how to stay safe. So, we reached out to an expert, one that you might already know. She's not only an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, but is a viral science communicator on social media. We talked to Dr. Kat on how to protect ourselves against Monkeypox, COVID-19 and misinformation.