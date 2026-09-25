Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Joliet celebrates induction and restoration at same time

The Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Joliet holds it annual induction ceremony this weekend, but this they're also celebrating its full repair after severe storm damage. And a beloved icon is back as well.

The 25-foot tall guitar, affectionately known as Gigantar, which hangs off the front of the building in the shape of a Route 66 sign is finally back after more than two years. It was taken down in 2024 after a strong storm came through downtown Joliet.

"We actually had a very bad storm that did a lot of damage, damaged our roof, damaged the façade, knocked out a few windows," said Ron Romero, CEO and founder. "Everything inside was safe. It was the exterior of the building that got hit."

But Romero said some good came out of so much bad.

"We had a $2.2 million insurance claim that came with the storm damage, that allowed us to repair the roof, put in brand new windows, redo our façade," he said.

The museum has only been open about three years, created with the intention of showing just how much music from Illinois influenced the rest of the world. Now it includes a newly opened second floor and Romero says the museum will keep adding and changing exhibits.

"I love music. I love history, and even a little bit of economic development involved here. And I'm thrilled to be part of this," he said.

The museum's induction ceremony is Sunday. This year's class includes Koko Taylor, the band Survivor and radio DJ Terri Hemmert.

The museum said they've had guests from all 50 states and 59 countries.