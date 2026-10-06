Illinois returns control of Windy City Ghostbusters charity to real members

Illinois state officials have helped members of a Ghostbusters-themed nonprofit regain control of the organization, after a former member managed to take control of the charity and empty its bank account.

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office stepped in and officially handed control of the Windy City Ghostbusters back to its actual members.

It has been a long, frustrating wait for the Windy City Ghostbusters, who had to put their fundraising for local children's hospitals on hold for the last six months while the state sorted out who was lying about being in control of the charity.

As of this month, the group's current members are finally back in control.

"It's very freeing to know that we're not crazy; like, we own our team," Windy City Ghostbusters member Matthew Goeltenbodt said.

Instead of "Who you gonna call?" now the questions is why did it take so long?

In April, the group discovered former member Frank Zeimetz had used state paperwork to claim he was the charity's president and director, and locked the actual organization out of its bank account, which he'd emptied out, putting their fundraising for sick kids on hold.

"We do still exist, and right now, no pun intended, in spirit," Goeltenbodt said in August.

CBS News Chicago tracked Zeimetz down to ask him about it.

Asked why he was trying to shut down the charity, Zeimetz first said "It's really complicated," then declined to comment.

He insisted he didn't lie to the Illinois Secretary of States Office on the Windy City Ghostbusters annual report he filed.

"I'm done talking right now," he said.

Five months after CBS News Chicago first reached out about this case, the Illinois Secretary of State's office formally ruled against Zeimetz.

In a letter dated Oct. 1, the state said, after reviewing the evidence, Zeimetz is "not the legitimate registered agent or officer" of Windy City Ghostbusters.

"We're back. We have a bank account, we are able to do our events, we're able to start raising money for charities again," Goeltenbodt said.

The Illinois Secretary of State's office said it does not have the authority to investigate potential criminal conduct by Zeimetz, but added that the circumstances "may warrant review by appropriate law enforcement authorities."

"As somebody who was directly affected by his actions, as our team was, I would like to see some justice served in this case, because it may set a precedent for people who do try to do something like this again," Goeltenbodt said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office said this case has not been referred to them. Illinois State Police did not immediately respond when asked if they have opened an investigation.