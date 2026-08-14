Illinois lawmakers celebrate Alyssa's Law, mandating mobile emergency alert systems in schools

New safety precautions are coming to Illinois schools.

State lawmakers and people directly impacted by school shootings came together on Friday morning to talk about "Alyssa's Law," legislation named for one of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018.

The law requires all school districts to have a mobile panic alert system to automatically notify law enforcement during on-site emergencies.

Alyssa's mother fought hard for the law and said it works.

"The principle is simple: time equals life. We are already seeing the impact of this technology in schools today," Lori Alhadeff said.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the legislation into law last week. It takes effect Jan. 1. Illinois is now the 13th state to adopt it.