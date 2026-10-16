Illinois leaders holding conference to condemn Palatine mass shooting plot at Hindu Temple

Members of Congress will join local officials and civil rights advocates to condemn a mass shooting plot at a Hindu temple in Palatine, Illinois.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was at the temple with his family when this happened, will lead the news conference at 10 a.m.

Authorities released more details on what led up to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis.

The FBI said on Saturday, October 10, Paporakis told a coworker at the Taco Bell, where he worked in Arlington Heights, that he planned to kill Indian people, mentioning the largest Hindu temple in Aurora.

On Sunday, he told his coworker he had gone to carry out his plan to attack a Hindu temple, but his gun jammed.

Palatine police said surveillance video showed Paporakis' car entering the parking lot of a "known large Hindu temple" in Aurora at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, then leaving at 12:38 p.m.

Police arrested Paporakis outside his Palatine home Sunday afternoon.

While searching his home, police said they found a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of additional rounds of rifle ammunition, tactical equipment, a tactical vest containing body armor, and a patch with imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

Officers also found an eight-page manifesto. Police said the manifesto indicated Paporakis was planning this attack "for some time." It is apparently filled with hateful thoughts toward non-white people, especially those who are Indian.

CBS News Chicago spoke to Krishnamoorthi, who said he was shocked by the news of the arrest, and said no one at the temple had any idea what was transpiring outside.

"It was a very special day, it was the start of one of the high holidays for the Hindu religion, if you will, which is called Navaratri, and so huge crowds visited that temple that day," Krishnamoorthi said.

So far, there have been no federal charges in this case. It's possible that those could still come down.