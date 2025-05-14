Illinois state senator passes measure cracking down on gym membership scam

Illinois State Senator Chris Belt passed a measure cracking down on a common gym membership scam.

The new measure stops gym and fitness centers from cancelling or changing benefits promised in a lifetime membership.

That includes preventing gyms from changing prices or reducing benefits for any "lifetime membership" price they advertise, his office said in a press released.

Senate Bill 314 passed the state senate Tuesday. It requires gyms to clearly disclose their intention when the contract is being signed.

"What we are trying to do here is uphold a standard for consumers," said Belt. "Deceptive tactics looking to squeeze money from our residents will not be tolerated, no matter the industry."

Sen. Belt is a Democrat who represents the Swansea area in southern Illinois, near St. Louis.