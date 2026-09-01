Illinois law cracking down on idling drivers near O'Hare back in motion

Years before flock cameras became a hot-button issue, cameras were supposed to be installed near O'Hare to stop drivers idling on the side of the Kennedy and other streets.

However, none have been put up.

So, where does the project stand now?

For years, cars waiting on the side of the interstate on the way to O'Hare have been an issue. Signs warn drivers not to idle, but they still do it.

"It is crazy when you see just a whole chain of them just sitting there," said Tyler Landrum.

Landrum, like most, is annoyed by it — same with Art Fonk.

"As my wife was saying today, 'Why don't they get tickets?' If it says not to do that, give them the ticket," he said.

"The other night there were 30-some odd cars parked on just what we could see within eyesight," said Rep. Brad Stephens (R-Norridge).

It's a problem Stephens has been trying to stop for years. He passed the O'Hare Driver Safety Act, but a key part was missing.

The cameras were supposed to be installed last year, but lawmakers accidentally left the Illinois Department of Transportation out of the legislation. So, they had to go back to Springfield and fix it, pushing the rollout back another year.

"The bill has been signed into law and it authorizes illinois state police to install these cameras," Stephens said.

He says a whole year later, they are back in business.

Illinois State Police, IDOT and the tollway are working to put cameras within a half-mile radius around the airport.

The Kennedy will have cameras and surrounding roads like Mannheim and Balmoral, where drivers also wait. If they are caught idling, the camera will snap a photo and they will be fined $100.

ISP says they are working with technology companies to get the right cameras in place.

"Once that's done, they'll start implementing cameras and start hitting these folks that are on the shoulder," Stephens said.

He hopes they will be stopping drivers by the holidays.

"It's not about the money. It's just about creating a safer atmosphere in and around that entrance to the airport."

"Oh, well if that's what's going to happen, that's wonderful!" Fonk said.

Fonk welcomes the idea, while Landrum has some hesitations.

"I don't think it's a bad idea. I just think there's going to be a lot of complicated things that go into it," he said.

In the meantime, Stephens hopes that instead of waiting on the side, drivers will use the cell phone lot or drive around the terminals.