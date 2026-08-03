2 missing kayakers from Illinois found dead in Lake Michigan off Door County, Wisconsin

Two people from Illinois were found dead on Monday after they went missing while kayaking in Lake Michigan near Door County, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

Door County Sheriff's officials and Washington Island Police said 20-year-old David Thalman, of Dundee, and 20-year-old Franceska Warick, 20, of South Elgin, were found in the water near Washington Island shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the two were reported missing Saturday evening after they went kayaking without life jackets and did not return. Washington Island is located just off the northern tip of the Door Peninsula, which separates Green Bay from the main body of Lake Michigan.

Search operations continued over the weekend before the pair was found Monday morning.

"The Door County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of both individuals during this difficult time," sheriff's officials said in a post on Facebook.

The deaths remained under investigation Monday evening.