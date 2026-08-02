Illinois Institute of Technology lays off about 160 faculty, staff members, reports say

The Illinois Institute of Technology has laid off around 160 faculty and staff members just before the start of the fall semester, according to published reports.

University President Raj Echambadi wrote in an email to employees referenced by WBEZ that the school laid off around 160 faculty and staff members just before the start of the fall semester.

The email quoted by the radio station said the layoffs are coming because Illinoi Tech is facing research cuts and "severe restrictions on international students."

The Trump administration has significantly cut federal funding for university research and tightened regulations on foreign students.

IIT reports more than 40% of its students come from countries outside the U.S.

Direct comment from IIT was not immediately available.