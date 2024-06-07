Illinois Instagram privacy settlement checks issued in class-action lawsuit

Illinois Instagram users began receiving checks on Friday as part of a privacy lawsuit settlement against Instagram's parent company, Meta.

All individuals who used Instagram in Illinois between Aug. 10, 2015, and Aug. 16, 2023, were eligible to submit a class-action claim and collect a portion of the $68.5 million settlement,

The class-action complaint alleged that Meta violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The suit claimed Meta collected and stored biometric data via Instagram without complying with the law's requirements.

Biometric data includes fingerprints and facial recognition technology that can be used to open personal smartphones.

Meta agreed to the settlement but denied the claims made in the lawsuit.

Settlement payments were sent on June 7, 2024, according to the payment method requested when a claim was filed.

Those who selected electronic payment began seeing the money on Friday.

Delivery of a check to those who requested it could take up to 30 days.

Claimants who don't get a check by July 7 can request a new check here.