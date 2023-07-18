Illinois residents could get chunk of $68 million settlement with Instagram

How to get part of $68.5 million Instagram settlement in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've used Instagram while living in Illinois over the past eight years, you might be in for some money.

Illinois residents who used the platform between August 2015 and August 2023 might be eligible for part of a $68.5 million settlement.

It's the result of a class-action lawsuit claiming Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The company denies the claim but agreed to the settlement.

To see if you're eligible, you can file your claim at instagrambipasettlement.com. You have until Sept. 27.