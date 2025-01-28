Voting opens to choose Illinois state flag redesign, including option to just keep the current one

CHICAGO (CBS) — Voting is open for people to choose which of the 10 finalists for the Illinois state flag redesign most deserves to replace the current model.

The original call for artists, or otherwise, to submit their suggested designs saw more than 5,000 entries pour in with the Illinois Flag Commission. From that panoply, the commission narrowed the field down to just 10 options.

The current flag simply displays the state's seal against a white background. Among the options presented by the committee are the state's 1918 centennial flag and the 1968 sesquicentennial flag.

The vote has technically been open for a few weeks, but this week Rep. Tom Weber (R-Lake Villa) this week reminded voters that there's another option to consider — not picking a new flag at all.

"This truly is an historic task. Our current flag has represented Illinois well for more than 100 years. We can all have a say on whether it will continue to represent Illinois for the next hundred years or more," Weber urged. "It is truly an honor to serve on the Flag Commission and to be a part of this process, but the best news is that everyone can participate."

Once voting is finished, the commission will report its findings and recommendations to the Illinois General Assembly by April 1. State lawmakers would then vote to either replace the current flag with one of the 10 new designs, keep the current flag, or return to the 1918 or 1968 versions.

Voting remains open until Feb. 14.

To weigh the options, see the finalists listed below:

10 Finalists on Scribd