Gov. Pritzker campaigns outside Chicago area on last day before election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey spent much of the day before Election Day campaigning in the Chicago area, his opponent – Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker – focused on the rest of the state.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday, voters outside the Chicago and the collar counties may prove crucial for Pritzker.

It is no secret that Chicago and often its collar counties are usually a Democratic stronghold. About two thirds of Illinois residents live in the six-county area that includes Chicago, suburban Cook County, and the collar counties of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will.

But the rest of the state usually leans Republican. Thus, in a hotly-contested race like this one – in this current political climate – every vote could count.

Thus, it made sense for the Democrat Pritzker to conduct his final get-out-the-vote push outside the Chicago area.

Pritzker appeared at rallies Monday with other top state Democrats – including U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) – who is herself up for reelection, as well as Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The governor began his day in downstate Marion. But at a late-morning rally in Springfield, Pritzker made it clear how important voter turnout may be in determining who wins on Tuesday.

"Folks, this is it," Pritzker said. "We are in the last 24, maybe 36 hours before we win this thing, right? But we're going to have to work for it."

Pritzker also held a rally Monday in Peoria. He will his final full day of campaigning in Rockford late Tuesday afternoon.

Pritzker will vote on Tuesday morning, and then will be at the Marriott Marquis, 2121 S. Prairie Ave., for his Election Night gathering.