Dust storm shuts down parts of Interstate 55 and 74 near Bloomington, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dust storm near downstate Bloomington on Tuesday afternoon prompted Illinois State Police to shut down parts of Interstate 55 and Interstate 74.

Police said I-55 was closed in both directions around 3:15 p.m. near the village of McLean, about 15 miles southwest of Bloomington, due to a dust storm blowing across the interstate.

Around 4 p.m., Illinois State Police also shut down an 11-mile stretch of I-74 in both directions near Le Roy, about 15 miles southeast of Bloomington.

Police urged anyone caught in the storm to pull over and stay put, and turn off all lights, as other drivers might try to follow them and crash into them if their lights are on.

The dust storm comes about a year after another dust storm along I-55 caused a massive pileup crash south of Springfield. Eight people were killed in a crash involving several dozen cars during the May 1 storm. A stretch of I-55 was closed both after the pileup and the next day due to similar conditions.