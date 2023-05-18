Watch CBS News
Local News

Eighth person dies after downstate dust storm pileup on I-55

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An eighth person has died in connection with the pileup crash involving several dozen cars on a stretch of Interstate 55 south of Springfield earlier this month.

Ruth Rau, 81, was a passenger in a car that crashed on the interstate in Montgomery County during the May 1 storm. The Sorento, Illinois, resident was taken to St. John's Hospital in Springfield after the crash and died on Tuesday while still in the hospital from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Sangamon County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office and the Illinois State Police are investigating the death.

Seven others were identified as those who lost their lives in the pileup:

  • Shirley Harper, 88, from Franklin, Wisconsin
  • Joseph Bates, 73, from Crystal Lake
  • Donna Bates, 71, from Crystal Lake
  • Earl LeGrand, 64, from Florissant, Missouri
  • Michael Zinchuk, 55, from Champaign
  • Amy Zinchuk, 54, from Champaign
  • Otto Medina-Salazar, 58, from Carthage, Missouri

Police said 37 people were hospitalized as a result of the pileup, which was caused by a dust storm that dramatically reduced visibility. Such conditions arise due to excessively high winds blowing soil from nearby farms onto the roadway.

Authorities had to close that stretch of I-55 both after the pileup and the following day due to similar conditions.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.