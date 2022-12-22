Watch CBS News
Illinois Driver Services Facilities closing early due to winter storm

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you were planning head out to renew your driver's license or get a license plate sticker on Thursday, you'll have to show up early.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is closing all Driver Services facilities early due to the incoming winter storm. All Driver Services facilities will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, and will remain closed until Tuesday.

"I encourage motorists to abide by law enforcement warnings to stay of the roads during hazardous, blizzard-like winter conditions," said White.   

While Driver Services facilities are closed, drivers can still visit the Secretary of State website at ilsos.gov for various services online; including driver's license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card, ordering a driver record, and purchasing license plate stickers.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 10:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

