Some Illinois DMVs impacted by Microsoft outages

CHICAGO (CBS) — DMVs in Illinois were impacted by the global Microsoft outages on Friday morning. According to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, the outage may impact DMV operating hours.

Giannoulias recommends calling 800-252-8980 before visiting a local DMV.

⚠ NOTICE: Global outage of Microsoft/CrowdStrike outage impacting DMVs.



Please call 800-252-8980 before you visit our DMVs as global outage may impact operating hours or services (including road tests).



To access our online services any time, visit: https://t.co/ej5VdMEXab pic.twitter.com/gpjouYWbBJ — Secretary Alexi Giannoulias (@ILSecOfState) July 19, 2024

The issue was caused by a technical problem that global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said it had identified in its software and was working to resolve. CrowdStrike provides antivirus software to Microsoft for its Windows devices.

"The underlying cause has been fixed, however, residual impact is continuing to affect some Microsoft 365 apps and services. We're conducting additional mitigations to provide relief," Microsoft said in a statement posted on social media.

In a statement shared Friday with CBS News and on social media, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the issue had been identified and a solution was being implemented.