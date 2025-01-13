Digital IDs will become available this year for Illinois residents. Here's what to know.

CHICAGO (CBS) —The Illinois Secretary of State's office announced Monday that it is working to bring the digital ID feature to residents, beginning with Apple users.

Secretary Alexi Giannoulias says they are working with Apple Wallet to launch the feature by the end of the year. He also expects to bring the feature to other digital wallets, including Google Wallet for Android users, in the future.

Residents will be able to access their driver's licenses and state IDs using their iPhone or Apple Watch.

The announcement comes after legislation that took effect Jan. 1, enabling the Secretary of State's office to work on the plan, which includes "robust testing requirements to ensure the office delivers the most secure and private product for Illinois residents."

"We're excited to have kickstarted our work with Apple – a company that shares our commitment to data security – to provide IDs in Apple Wallet that will offer convenience and privacy for Illinoisans," said Giannoulias, whose office pushed for the legislation enabling the development of mobile driver's licenses and state IDs in Illinois. "This is the first component of a multi-faceted approach to deliver a state-of-the-art mobile driver's license and state ID program that leverages best-in-class technology for residents."

Once the program launches, users will be able to add their driver's license or state ID to their digital wallet, like other cards, and simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to present it in person without presenting their physical card or handing over their device. However, the digital ID is not mandatory and will not replace the physical card. There will be no cost to use this feature.

Illinois will join 10 other states and territories that have adopted IDs in Apple Wallet, including Arizona, Colorado, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio, and Puerto Rico.

The office has set up a sign-up page for information and updates about the program. Anyone interested can sign up at the Secretary of State's website.