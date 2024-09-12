Contactless payment now accepted at Illinois DMV offices

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Secretary of State DMV offices across Illinois are getting a big upgrade.

Starting this week, drivers can use their cellphones to pay for services. The Secretary of State's office said all its DMV locations will now accept contactless payment such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The introduction to digital pay is a precursor to digital IDs and driver's licenses, which will be introduced in Illinois by the end of 2025.

The Chicago Central Secretary of State Facility is located in the Michael A. Bilandic Building at 160 N. LaSalle St. It moved in 2022 from the Thompson Center – which was sold by the State of Illinois and is now being gutted for a transformation into a new headquarters for Google.

There are other DMV locations in the city at 5401 N. Elston Ave., 9501 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., 5301 W. Lexington St., and 2250 S. Canal St. The Diversey Express DMV facility at 4642 W. Diversey Ave. closed permanently last month.

Numerous Chicago suburbs also have DMV locations.

The Secretary of State's office says anyone coming to a DMV location for REAL ID, driver's license, state ID services, and in-car driving tests must schedule an appointment at all Chicago and suburban DMVs — as well as the 20 busiest DMVs downstate.

Vehicle-related transactions, such as license plate sticker renewal and title and registration, do not require appointments.