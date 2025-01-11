Illinois couple wins $2.66 million in Fast Play game, lottery officials announced

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois iLottery couple is celebrating after winning a $2.66 million jackpot through a Fast Play game.

The winner, nicknamed "Hard-Working Husband," played the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game through the lottery app, he said, while they watched one of their favorite shows, getting caught off guard when he realized he had won.

"I got distracted by the TV show and didn't pay much attention to my app. Next thing I knew, I looked at my phone, and it said I won the $2,661,339 jackpot!" the winner said.

The couple, who are high school sweethearts and have been married for 36 years, couldn't believe they won the jackpot.

"When I realized I had won the jackpot, my jaw dropped, and I gasped. My wife looked at me and asked, 'Are you okay? What's wrong?'" shared the winner. I told her we had hit the jackpot. She simply said, 'Yeah, right,' but then I showed her my phone as the prize amount popped up on the screen—she couldn't believe it. We are still both in shock and disbelief!"

The lottery player said his wife has been eager to retire, and the first thing he told her was, "This is meant to be – it's time for you to retire, enjoy life, and pursue your dreams."

His wife added, "It feels so exciting, although I am still in shock, and the reality of the win hasn't sunk in just yet. I'm looking forward to enjoying time at our lake house, spending more time with our children and grandkids, and trying out some new hobbies."

Lottery officials said more than 292,000 winning tickets have already been sold for Fast Play games, amounting to over $5.3 million in prizes for players so far in the new year. The games require no numbers to pick, no play slips to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for numbers to be drawn.

There are currently more than 25 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles that can be purchased in retail or online through the Illinois Lottery's website and app.