Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights launch annual policy platform to protect immigrants

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights held its annual summit to launch its 2026 policy platform on Saturday.

"Illinois, our communities are organized," said Lawrence Benito. "For 40 years, ICR has been at the forefront of advocating for policy solutions that protect immigrants and uplift all families in all corners of the state."

According to the group, nearly 400 members were in attendance at the launch.

This year, the immigrant rights group said its priority is to provide legislators with steps they can take to protect all Illinoisans.

Some of those steps include funding citizenship classes, interpretation and translation assistance, and program enrollment outreach.