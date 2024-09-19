Illinois launches awareness campaign about fake dentists

State of Illinois launches campaign about fake dentists, real risks

State of Illinois launches campaign about fake dentists, real risks

State of Illinois launches campaign about fake dentists, real risks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How can one tell if a dentist is fake?

Months after CBS News Chicago's story about the damage done from a pretend dentist, the State of Illinois has announced a public safety campaign to raise awareness.

"Today we are launching an important campaign—Fake Dentist, Real Risk," said Mario Treto, secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Earlier this year, CBS News Chicago reported on Monica Davis, a suburban woman accused of pretending to be a dentist. The story detailed complaints from patients about chipping teeth and fake braces.

Davis was arrested just weeks after the CBS News Chicago investigation.

The new Illinois campaign now offers ways to check if a dentist is the real deal—and tips for how to spot a faker. It is all plastered on social media by the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the Illinois Dental Society.

Illinois Department fo Financial and Professional Regulation

"There is no procedure that is safe when done by someone who does not have proper training in oral health," said Dr. Sherece Thompson of the Illinois State Dental Society.

Monica Bailey learned the lesson too late. CBS News Chicago reported in April on how Bailey and her daughter got braces from a Schaumburg business called The Veneer Experts.

Davis appears operating in a TikTok video posted by The Veneer Experts, and she operated on Bailey. But Davis is not a dentist at all.

"I still get like the sores—you know, like the mouth sores," Bailey said.

It has been months, and Bailey still has not been able to get the braces Davis put on her removed. She learned the braces were useless—and did not connect to anything—after a consultation with a properly-credentialed dentist.

After CBS News Chicago's investigation, Schaumburg police arrested Davis. She has been indicted on several charges, including aggravated battery, with an allegation that she caused "permanent disfigurement" to another patient.

Apparently, more victims came forward after CBS News Chicago's reports.

"That story helped them realize they were deceived," said Eric Larson of the Illinois State Dental Society. "With the Fake Dentist, Real Risk campaign, it's just that proactiveness and the forward-thinking nature of the secretary to address this issue."

Bailey was asked how it felt to know the state has launched a campaign warning people about what she experienced with a fake dentist.



"I'm glad that they recognize the situation and the severity of what's going on," she said.

So how big is the problem? CBS News Chicago asked for the number of fake dentist complaints filed so far this year, but no one could answer.

"We announced in August that we're going to be implementing a new system that's going to be able to track those numbers more effectively," said Treto.

To the state, the dental society, and victims, and unlicensed dentist is one too many.