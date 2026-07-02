Illinois AG warns of scammers targeting people making repairs after storms

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul this week warned residents cleaning up from last month's storms to be on the lookout for scams.

Raoul warned Wednesday that scammers are targeting homes or business owners and pressuring them to make quick and often expensive decisions about cleanup and construction work. Such scammers are known as "storm chasers."

Raoul also warned that scammers might be operating as public adjusters who offer "free" inspections so property owners can submit an insurance claim.

"According to recent reports, Illinois has already experienced more tornadoes this year than any other year on record for the state. We have also seen the most tornadoes of any state in the country so far this year," Raoul said in a news release. "Damaging storms draw scammers looking to exploit as communities rebuild. As residents make repairs, I encourage people to use the resources provided by my office, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and other reputable resources to ensure they choose a trustworthy contractor. People should be wary of any individual who solicits home repair or insurance adjusting services door to door."

Raoul said general contractors are not required by state law to be licensed, but municipalities such as Chicago may require permits or have other local requirements that home and business owners can check.

Roofers and public adjusters must be licensed through the state.