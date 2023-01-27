Watch CBS News
Illinois to invest $13 million into pre-apprenticeship program

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The State of Illinois is doubling down on a new program that prepares young people for careers in building and construction.

On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced $13 million is going to the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. It was implemented last year. The state is hoping to expand it's capacity by 40% to serve an estimated 1,400 students from diverse backgrounds.

"It's clear that there's a bright future ahead of us because this next round of funding will open the door for even more diverse workers to thrive," Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said.

Participants will get a stipend, along with free tuition, trade certifications, and more support to help them advance to a full apprenticeship, and eventually, long term employment.

